Royal Credit Union hosts shred events

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union will be hosting shred events that allow members and the general public to dispose of their personal documents and files for free.

RCU says a limit of two brown paper grocery bags or one file-sized box will be enforced.

Acceptable items to shred include personal records, bills, receipts, books, bound paper, brochures, envelopes, files, CDs and floppy media.

Here is a complete list of upcoming shred events and locations:

Eau Claire South: Friday, June 11, from 8:00-9:00 a.m. at 4501 Royal Dr

Edina: Friday, June 11, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 4450 W 76th Street

Apple Valley: Saturday, June 12, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 14295 Cedar Avenue

Eau Claire West: Friday, June 18, from 8:00-9:00 a.m. at 2415 Jodi Drive

Chippewa Falls South: Tuesday, June 22 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at 1031 Woodward Avenue

Menomonie North: Thursday, June 24th from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at 2615 Hils Court

