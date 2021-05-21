Advertisement

Town of Washington development tabled; rezoning approved

The Orchard Hills development includes 116 new homes over 235 acres near Lowes Creek off County...
The Orchard Hills development includes 116 new homes over 235 acres near Lowes Creek off County Road II and Mischler Road.
By Jesse Horne
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A controversial building project south of Eau Claire remains on the back-burner, but land meant for the development was rezoned Thursday by the Town of Washington board.

In a meeting which was more than five hours long, the board unanimously approved rezoning more than 215 acres of land at the northwest corner of County Rd. II (Deerfield Rd.) and Mischler Rd. it changed from being an exclusive agricultural district to a what is termed a rural homes district.

However, the board also voted 4-1 to table a request for a planned-unit development to create the Orchard Hills development, which would include 116 new homes. Board chairman Michael Peterson called for the move due to “insufficient information” which was provided by the developers, C&E Wurzer Builders. This item was tabled until no later than the next scheduled town board meeting on June 17th.

After the second vote, Peterson took time to address some of the negative comments that he and other board members received on the Orchard Hills issue.

“The personal attacks and the demands and some of the comments that were made in these letters are deplorable,” Peterson said “I am a human being. The rest of the board members are human beings, and I think that we should be treated with some respect. I have spent over half my life here at the Town board. … I got the one letter today to say ‘Thank you for your service.’ and I appreciate that.”

