UPDATE: Diaper Drive will run through this weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the last two weeks, WEAU 13 News, the Junior League of Eau Claire and Feed My People Food Bank have been collaborating to collect and distribute a steady supply of free diapers to families in need living in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. A partnership that also includes Royal Credit Union, Festival Foods and The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

Through Friday afternoon, RCU has raised $7,564.90. Royal Credit Union will match up to the first $5,000.

You can still support the Diaper Drive through this weekend by dropping off diapers at any Festival Foods in Eau Claire or at Royal Credit Union on Woodward Avenue in Chippewa Falls. You can also donate at rcu.org/diaperdrive.

