Wisconsin on the verge of 5 million administered doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin will cross 5 million administered COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, with the expected announcement to come Saturday once Friday's data is reported.

Friday’s Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services dashboard showed that 4,996,313 doses of vaccine have been administered, meaning roughly one-quarter of the current seven-day average for vaccines administered, just over 23,000, will push the state past 5 million Friday.

46.3% of all Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 shot, while 40.5% of people have finished their vaccination series.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to Wisconsin residents is nearing 4.9 million Friday and 104,519 doses were administered so far this week.

The majority of people vaccinated in Wisconsin received the Pfizer vaccine (2,691,580 doses), with about a half-million more doses administered than Moderna (2,108,153). The Johnson & Johnson vaccine trails with 196,379 doses; it was approved months after Pfizer and Moderna, only requires one dose, and was briefly removed from use due to concerns about blood clotting.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen over half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Wisconsin DHS reports 406 new COVID-19 cases and a new seven-day rolling average of 373. This is the lowest the seven-day average has been since March 11 when it was at 363.

Of the 5,986 people who have died in Wisconsin from COVID-19, heath officials added eight people had died from the virus on Friday. Three deaths were in Milwaukee, and deaths were also reported in Dane, Green, Rock, Walworth and Waukesha counties. They raised the 7-day average from 4 to 5 deaths per day over the past week, still the lowest numbers in a month.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Health officials confirmed Friday that 76 people were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients ever needing to be admitted up to 30,555. Hospitalizations were above average, with 76 people admitted for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, compared to an average 62 admissions over the past 7 days.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

