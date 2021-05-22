Chippewa Falls man shares his experience with Starlink internet service

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -When Bill Korb of Chippewa Falls discovered Starlink, a division of Space X, was offering internet service designed for rural areas, he immediately signed up for beta testing and was accepted.

He has been using the high speed internet service since February at his rural five acre property and said so far it has been a promising experience.

“There are some things I like about it and some things I don’t like as much but for the casual user, if you are using it to stream YouTube or watch Netflix or Disney+ or something like that, this is a fantastic option,” Korb said.

Starlink warns on its website, during beta testing there will be interruptions with the service at first and Korb, who works in IT, said it can be difficult to complete some larger internet tasks.

“As time has gone on it has gotten better and better and the speed has actually improved,” Korb said.

Space X, which was founded by Elon Musk in 2002, launched Starlink to provide high speed internet access to remote and rural areas using private satellites in low Earth orbit.

In mid-May, Governor Evers was in Eau Claire to announce the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is partnering with Space X to use Starlink to bring internet to dozens of homes and businesses in Eau Claire County.

“This is a really interesting and exciting development in technology,” Evers said. “We know that having access to reliable, affordable internet is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity.”

The WEDC has chosen 50 homes and businesses in the county to be a part of the trial and will cover the $499 equipment fee and $99 for monthly service for one year.

Korb said installing the satellite on his roof was as easy as using a smartphone.

Starlink is still in beta testing. To learn more about the service or sign up for internet click here.

