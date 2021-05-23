Dick Trickle Memorial holds dedication, will forever be “99% complete”

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - The memorial for legendary NASCAR driver and Rudolph native Dick Trickle is complete, or as close to complete as it’s going to get.

The town of Rudolph hosted a dedication to celebrate the completion of much of the memorial. However, for Trickle, who raced in NASCAR and many other leagues for over 30 years, it will always remain 99% complete.

“I’m happy with it and I know [Trickle] would be happy with it,” said a long-time friend of Trickle’s, Tom Reffner, said.

After seven years of work and over $200,000 raised, the foundation and all of the structures are complete. But the Dick Trickle Memorial “Crew” says they will never call it finished.

“We’ll be taking donations and putting up inscriptions and pictures for as long as people want to donate, Reffner said.

For the racer who drove car number 99 for so long, the community of Rudolph wanted to honor the racer who’s legendary in their eyes.

“I don’t know what more we could’ve done to make it better but, I’m sure we’ll find out we can make it better some way,” Reffner said.

While the centerpiece is a life-sized statue of Trickle on victory lane, the surrounding plaques are what make the memorial special to the group.

“That’s the kind of man he was. That’s exactly the kind of man he was. And that’s the way everybody remembers him,” said another long-time friend Marv Marzofka.

The walls are filled with kind words about the racer, pictures and memories supporters have of Trickle.

“That makes some people come here and go away in tears, just because of what some people wrote on the wall,” Reffner says.

They say the words are representative of who Trickle was.

“Wherever he went, people liked him because he was a fan that would talk to the fans after the race,” Gary Erickson said.

The memorial crew is ready to call this project done for now, or as complete as it ever will be. But for the small-town Wisconsin racing legend, it will always be 99% complete for number 99.

