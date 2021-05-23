Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A semi truck driver who led police on a chase from Dunn County to Altoona was arrested and then hospitalized Saturday night, according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said Monday that the driver was suffering from a medical issue and was taken to the hospital after being arrested. Cramer added that nobody was injured as a result of the chase.

The driver is not a native to the area, Cramer said.

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A semi-truck driver led police on a chase from Dunn County to Altoona late Saturday night.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver would not pull over for officers in Dunn County, leading police on a chase on backroads to Altoona, ending in a residential neighborhood.

During the incident, the intersection of Bartlett Ave. and S. Willson Drive was closed.

Video shows the truck’s tires had been deflated. The truck had been carrying produce including green beans which had spilled onto the road.

Angela Sorenson lives two blocks from where the pursuit ended and curiosity led her to record what she saw.

“It sounded like it was coming down our street so by the time I looked out my window there was the semi and seven cop cars following behind it,” she said. “I was nervous because i wanted to know what was going on with seven cop cars in the neighborhood.”

Wisconsin State Patrol, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office and the Altoona Police Department responded to the incident.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.