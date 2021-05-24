1 injured, 1 pronounced dead at the scene of Pierce County crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was injured and another was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that happened in Pierce County on Friday.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a two vehicle crash on County Road F near County Road M in River Falls. There were also multiple reports of a 2016 Dodge Challenger driving erratically before crossing the center line.

The Dodge Challenger was driven by Ryan Murphy, 40-years-old and from Afton. Murphy crossed the center line into the path of a 2018 Mazda CX-5 that was driven by Susan Pierce.

Piece, 61-years-old from River Falls, was taken to a Minnesota hospital with undetermined injuries. Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

