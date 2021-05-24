1 injured by BB gun in attempted Wood County robbery

SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for an armed suspect after a man reported he was shot while checking on a person near W. Church Avenue and Thunder Trail. That location is east of the Wisconsin River. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a man was driving when he saw another person hunched over on the side of the road and became concerned. The man got of out his vehicle and approached this person. The suspect demanded his wallet. A confrontation took place and the man said he shot in the stomach with a BB gun. His injury was minor and he did not need medical treatment.

The suspect ran away. He’s described as mid-20s. He’s clean-shaven. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a green shirt and jeans.

He has not been located.

