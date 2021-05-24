Advertisement

63-year-old Potosi man drowns in the Mississippi River

By Slone Salerno
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTOSI, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports a Potosi man is dead after drowning in the Mississippi River on Saturday.

Authorities say 63-year-old Mitchell Hochhausen was swimming with his wife and grandchildren on a sand beach island on the east side of the river.

At about 3:30 p.m., Hochhausen swam into the river to get an item that had floated away, but he never made it back to shore, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say he was in about 6 feet of water when he went under, trying to make it back to shore.

Rescuers from multiple agencies joined the search for Hochhausen. Nearly four hours later, at approximately 7:30 p.m., they recovered his body using side-scan sonar.

The 63-year-old was pronounced dead by the Grant County Coroner.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona.
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona
A multi-vehicle crash, including a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle, closed part of Interstate 94...
Crash on I-94 injures 3, including State Patrol trooper, near Eau Claire Monday
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Crash
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Croix Co. rollover
Aiden Leos, 6, was riding in the backseat of his mother's car when a road rage suspect fired a...
Boy, 6, killed in road rage shooting on way to kindergarten

Latest News

Emergency crews in Eau Claire have responded to a structure fire late Monday night.
Crews respond to late-night structure fire
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball against the Miami Heat during...
Bucks capitalize on hot start to roll past Heat 132-98
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 for Monday, May 24th
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN