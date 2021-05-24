63-year-old Potosi man drowns in the Mississippi River

POTOSI, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports a Potosi man is dead after drowning in the Mississippi River on Saturday.

Authorities say 63-year-old Mitchell Hochhausen was swimming with his wife and grandchildren on a sand beach island on the east side of the river.

At about 3:30 p.m., Hochhausen swam into the river to get an item that had floated away, but he never made it back to shore, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say he was in about 6 feet of water when he went under, trying to make it back to shore.

Rescuers from multiple agencies joined the search for Hochhausen. Nearly four hours later, at approximately 7:30 p.m., they recovered his body using side-scan sonar.

The 63-year-old was pronounced dead by the Grant County Coroner.

