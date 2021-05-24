EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Anna Flosi for the Sunshine Award. Anna is my fiancé. She is a RN at Mayo Luther Hospital in the ICU. She started her career right in the middle of the pandemic in June of last year. She has worked hard since and has been offered a trainer position already. Her schedule includes rotating night shifts and day shifts every two weeks. She never misses a shift, never is late, and never complains. In her time outside of work she is planning our entire wedding in October.

Chad Hensley

