UPDATE: Missing arthritic alligator found safe

Rex the Alligator
Rex the Alligator(Doc's Zoo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: An alligator which disappeared from an area zoo has now been found.

Doc’s Zoo in Bonduel reports on its Facebook page that Rex, who disappeared on May 22, has been found safe.

The zoo says Rex has been returned to his enclosure.

Zoo officials say teh alligator was found by Doc’s son in the swampy wooded area on the Doc’s complex just before 5 p.m. Monday.

The zoo is owned by Doc’s Harley-Davidson at W2709 Highway 29. The business says it provides sanctuary to unwanted exotic animals.

INITIAL REPORT: An alligator has gone missing from a zoo in Bonduel.

Rex disappeared from Doc’s Zoo on May 22.

The zoo’s Facebook page says Rex is “very old and has severe arthritis in his jaws making it very difficult to open his mouth more than an inch.”

Rex is not considered a danger to the public, according to the zoo. They describe him as “docile.”

There’s been an extensive search for the big reptile.

If you do see Rex, do not approach him and do not harm him. Report sightings to 715-853-8455 or 715-758-9080.

The zoo is owned by Doc’s Harley-Davidson at W2709 Highway 29. The business says it provides sanctuary to unwanted exotic animals.

