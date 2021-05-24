Advertisement

Authorities treating fire site as a crime scene in UP town

A viewer photo taken after sunrise shows the devastation on the 100 block of S. 5th St. in...
A viewer photo taken after sunrise shows the devastation on the 100 block of S. 5th St. in Calumet, May 22, 2021.(Tim Ayer)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) - State and federal authorities are pitching in as investigators try to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed three buildings in the historic downtown of an Upper Peninsula village.

Investigators in Calumet were treating it as a crime scene.

The fire was reported late Friday and stretched into Saturday. It destroyed apartments, a laundromat, a former restaurant and a former tattoo shop.

An estimated 20 to 30 people were displaced.

Calumet is in Houghton County, 275 miles northwest of the Mackinac Bridge.

Calumet Fire Chief Jeff Kalcich says wind fueled the fire. He says the buildings were very close together.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona.
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona
A multi-vehicle crash, including a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle, closed part of Interstate 94...
Crash on I-94 injures 3, including State Patrol trooper, near Eau Claire Monday
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Crash
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Croix Co. rollover
Aiden Leos, 6, was riding in the backseat of his mother's car when a road rage suspect fired a...
Boy, 6, killed in road rage shooting on way to kindergarten

Latest News

Emergency crews in Eau Claire have responded to a structure fire late Monday night.
Crews respond to late-night structure fire
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball against the Miami Heat during...
Bucks capitalize on hot start to roll past Heat 132-98
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 for Monday, May 24th
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN