Beloit College mandates COVID-19 vaccine this fall

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit College will require all students and every member of its faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning for the fall semester.

The college will allow exceptions for medical or religious reasons as well as for those who have strong philosophical objections, however those individuals will need to wear masks, get tested regularly, quarantine if necessary, and follow social distancing guidelines.

Those restrictions will not apply to those who have provided proof of vaccination to the college.

College officials are also working with people who are having trouble making arrangements to return for the fall semester because of travel or visa restrictions, to ensure they can remain enrolled. Additionally, they are trying to put together a process for international students having issues getting the vaccine in their home countries to get them soon after arriving here.

