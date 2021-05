EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I wish to nominate Brent Weber of the maintenance and janitorial staff at Owen-Withee Schools. We opened last September and have been able to put in almost a full school year due to their help in keeping the school year due to their help in keeping the school sanitized and clean. It is working great and is much appreciated!

Kim Lambright

