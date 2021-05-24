Chalk Your Walk contest starts Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chalk Your Walk contest launched by the RCU Foundation kicks off Monday, May 24 and will run until June 2.

The event, sponsored by Jamf, is challenging people to get outside and draw a classic hopscotch, an elaborate obstacle course or event great chalk art.

Entries should include the words “Rock the Riverfront” in or near the artwork to increase chances of winning.

RCU says individuals, families or groups can submit their entries for a chance to win a $50 pre-paid VISA card. There are four different categories to enter: most artistic, most interactive, most clever and overall winner.

While submitting art for the contest, people are also encouraged to sign up for the Rock the Riverfront Charity Classic event.

