Advertisement

Chalk Your Walk contest starts Monday

(KTUU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chalk Your Walk contest launched by the RCU Foundation kicks off Monday, May 24 and will run until June 2.

The event, sponsored by Jamf, is challenging people to get outside and draw a classic hopscotch, an elaborate obstacle course or event great chalk art.

Entries should include the words “Rock the Riverfront” in or near the artwork to increase chances of winning.

RCU says individuals, families or groups can submit their entries for a chance to win a $50 pre-paid VISA card. There are four different categories to enter: most artistic, most interactive, most clever and overall winner.

To enter, click here.

While submitting art for the contest, people are also encouraged to sign up for the Rock the Riverfront Charity Classic event.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona.
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona
A multi-vehicle crash, including a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle, closed part of Interstate 94...
Crash on I-94 injures 3, including State Patrol trooper, near Eau Claire Monday
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Crash
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Croix Co. rollover
Aiden Leos, 6, was riding in the backseat of his mother's car when a road rage suspect fired a...
Boy, 6, killed in road rage shooting on way to kindergarten

Latest News

Emergency crews in Eau Claire have responded to a structure fire late Monday night.
Crews respond to late-night structure fire
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball against the Miami Heat during...
Bucks capitalize on hot start to roll past Heat 132-98
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 for Monday, May 24th
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN