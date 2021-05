EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Chrystal and Kyle have a group home called Cozy Oasis and our brother, Greg, is there. It is more than a group home. They have welcomed him to their home like family. His health has never been better. They rock! They are great family and great people. Please give Cozy Oasis the Sunshine Award.

Gloria Hangartner

