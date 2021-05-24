Crash on I-94 injures 3, including State Patrol trooper, near Eau Claire Monday

TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 westbound south of Eau Claire injured three people Monday morning.

According to the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office, a three-vehicle crash, which involved a Wisconsin State Patrol squad car, occurred near County Highway J on the westbound lanes of I-94 in Eau Claire County Monday at approximately 9:16 a.m. The crash prompted a closure of the westbound lanes from the County Highway HH exit for Foster and Bracket all the way up to the Highway 53 exit for Eau Claire for nearly four hours. Additionally, one eastbound lane of I-94 was closed for about 45 minutes.

The crash occurred when a passing vehicle struck the rear of a Wisconsin State Patrol squad car, which had stopped another vehicle along I-94. The force of the impact pushed the Wisconsin State Patrol squad car into the vehicle that had been initially stopped by the State Patrol.

The Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was inside of her vehicle at the time of the crash. All three drivers involved in the crash were injured and transported to Eau Claire Co. hospitals.

A map showing part of I94 closed south of Eau Claire on May 24, 2021. (Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation)

Westbound lanes of I-94 were closed for nearly four hours. The incident was cleared by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation at 1:08 p.m. Monday.

The Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the crash with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A crash closed Interstate 94 south of Eau Claire, Wis. on May 24, 2021. (Jeff Ralph, WEAU)

All westbound I-94 lanes in Eau Claire County have reopened. https://t.co/3uo4vDdxDz — WisDOT Northwest Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) May 24, 2021

