DOT begins work on marking pavement across western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Over $1 million in work is being done to add pavement markings to dozens of highways across western Wisconsin this year.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is marking pavement on highways and at intersections in over a dozen western Wisconsin counties this year in an effort to make those roadways safer for drivers.

Marking began May 17 in Trempealeau County, with the end of the project for all of the counties to be wrapped up in October.

Highways that are receiving freshly-painted longline markings, or the painting of edge lines and center lines on roadways, are listed here by county:

Ashland: US 2.

Buffalo: WIS 25, WIS 35, WIS 37, WIS 88 and US 10.

Douglas: WIS 27.

Dunn: WIS 40 and WIS 79.

Eau Claire: WIS 12, WIS 93 and US 12.

Jackson: WIS 54 and US 12/WIS 27.

Pepin: WIS 25.

Pierce: WIS 35 and WIS 128.

Polk: WIS 35, WIS 48, WIS 65, US 8 and US 63.

Rusk: WIS 73.

St. Croix: Carmichael Road, WIS 65, WIS 128 and US 12.

Taylor: WIS 13.

Trempealeau: WIS 93, WIS 95, US 10 and US 53.

Washburn: WIS 70 and US 63.

Highways that are receiving special markings, including words, arrows, crosswalks, and other painted roadway features, are listed here by county:

Dunn: WIS 40, WIS 79 and WIS 85.

Eau Claire: Various highways.

St. Croix: WIS 65 and I-94 ramps.

Taylor: WIS 13, WIS 64 and WIS 102.

No closures are expected with any of the pavement marking projects, according to the Wisconsin DOT. For busier roadways, painting will be done at night.

The total cost of the contract to the state of Wisconsin is $1.04 million, which was signed by Gov. Tony Evers. Sir Lines-A-Lot of Edina, Minn. will be the contractor for most of the project, said the Wisconsin DOT.

You can learn more about the project by going to the Wisconsin DOT website here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.