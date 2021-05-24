Advertisement

Eau Claire library story walks return

By Max Cotton
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library story walks are back.

They’re located at Owen Park and Carson Park in Eau Claire.

Story walks are picture books with each page posted on a sign. Each story walk has 17 signs.

In addition to having the story, each sign has directions for kids and parents to do some physical activity.

“This is kind of encouraging families to participate in literacy, move their bodies, but also hoping to have that COVID recovery component of it,” said Kelly Witt, the library’s Youth Services Manager.

She said the library has 11 stories it can rotate in and out.

The story walks were installed using a $32,000 grant from the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

The library had a temporary story walk during the summer of 2020 to keep people engaged during the pandemic.

