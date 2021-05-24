Gas prices slowly fall ahead of Memorial Day weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in western Wisconsin is dipping slightly in the past two weeks.

According to data from GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Eau Claire area is $2.81 per gallon as of May 16, down slightly from $2.87 per gallon on May 9, a decrease of about six cents per gallon. In the La Crosse area, gas prices did not change this week, staying at $2.87/gal.

Gas prices dipped slightly in Pierce and St. Croix counties, checking in at about $2.96 per gallon, dropping one cent from the week before.

On Monday morning, gas prices in the Eau Claire area continued their trend downwards, with multiple locations serving up regular unleaded for $2.72 per gallon.

A graphic displaying gas prices in western Wisconsin on May 24, 2021.

Wisconsin gas prices have fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85/gal today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,112 stations in Wisconsin. Gas prices in Wisconsin are 10.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $0.96/gal higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wisconsin is priced at $2.59/gal today while the most expensive is $3.09/gal, a difference of 50 cents per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/gal today. The national average is up 14 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07/gal higher than a year ago.

“In the lead up to Memorial Day, we haven’t seen gas prices come down much,,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said. “With the Colonial Pipeline situation continuing to improve in Southeastern states, fueling up for the holiday weekend shouldn’t be too challenging.”

Prices should slowly come down as the country enters the summer driving season, De Hann said.

