Hi-Crush Proppants liquidating Whitehall frack sand mine

In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2011 photo, frac sand destined for the oil and gas fields piles up...
In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2011 photo, frac sand destined for the oil and gas fields piles up at the EOG Resources Inc. processing plant in Chippewa Falls, Wisc. Largely overlooked in the national debate over fracking is the emerging fight in the U.S. heartland over mining frac sand, which has grains of ideal size, shape, strength and purity. Mining companies say the work provides good jobs in rural areas, but some residents fear the increase in mining could harm human health and the environment. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)(Steve Karnowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WHITEHALL, Wis. (AP) - A company that was once one of Wisconsin’s biggest producers of frack sand is liquidating one of four state mines.

Hi-Crush Proppants in Whitehall opened in 2014 and had a production capacity of 3 million tons of frack sand per year.

Demand for Wisconsin’s northern white sand was high because of its uniformity and strength. The sand is used in hydraulic fracturing for oil and natural gas. But in recent years, oil companies started using cheaper sand found closer to oil wells, saving as much as $60 per ton by ending shipments from Wisconsin.

Heritage Global Partners has started accepting bids for Hi-Crush’s Whitehall sand production facility. It’s essentially a liquidation sale of the operation or individual pieces of equipment.

