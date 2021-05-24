La Crosse shooting suspect sentenced to 3 years in prison

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse shooting suspect appear in court on Wednesday and was sentenced to prison.

Court records show Ellis Wilson pleaded guilty to first degree reckless injury and the court sentenced him to three years in prison and seven years of extended supervision.

The felony bail jumping charge was read in but dismissed.

On May 7, La Crosse Police Department was sent to 1020 5th Avenue for a report of an individual bleeding in a backyard. The victim has suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

