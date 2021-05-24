Advertisement

LYNN VERDON, CARYN STANEK, AND KELLE MORAN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Lynn Verdon, Caryn Stanek, and Kelle Moran for the Sunshine Award. Lynn Verdon teaches German at two ECASD schools, DeLong and North. She is very understanding with her students from both schools. She works very hard to make sure the students receive all the help they need.

Caryn Stanek is a middle school math teacher and Kelle Moran is an art teacher at DeLong. They want all their students to succeed in life and in school.

Karl Ryans

