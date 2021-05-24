38-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene after drowning

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a 38-year-old from Alaska was pronounced dead after drowning.

Law enforcement say they were dispatched to the Best Western Hotel in Black River Falls for a report of a male who had attempted to swim across the pond. The report also said he had gone under the water but had not emerged.

Officials found the subject after an hour of searching. He was brought to shore and life saving measures were attempted but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

