I want to nominate Michelle Wiberg, Kyle Hammers, and Marcella Schwamberger for the Sunshine Award. Michelle Wiberg is the ECASD DeLong Middle School principal and she works hard to go over and beyond for her staff and her students.

Kyle Hammers is the Choir7 teacher at Delong and I want to nominate him because he is a wonderful person and he cares for his students.

Marcella Schwamberger is a physical education teacher at DeLong and she works very hard. She takes a lot of time to prepare things for her classes and she is nice and kind to the staff and students.

Karl Ryans

