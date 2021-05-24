Advertisement

MICHELLE WIBERG, KYLE HAMMERS, AND MARCELLA SCHWAMBERGER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Michelle Wiberg, Kyle Hammers, and Marcella Schwamberger for the Sunshine Award. Michelle Wiberg is the ECASD DeLong Middle School principal and she works hard to go over and beyond for her staff and her students.

Kyle Hammers is the Choir7 teacher at Delong and I want to nominate him because he is a wonderful person and he cares for his students.

Marcella Schwamberger is a physical education teacher at DeLong and she works very hard. She takes a lot of time to prepare things for her classes and she is nice and kind to the staff and students.

Karl Ryans

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona.
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona
A multi-vehicle crash, including a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle, closed part of Interstate 94...
Crash on I-94 injures 3, including State Patrol trooper, near Eau Claire Monday
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Crash
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Croix Co. rollover
Aiden Leos, 6, was riding in the backseat of his mother's car when a road rage suspect fired a...
Boy, 6, killed in road rage shooting on way to kindergarten

Latest News

DIANE SCHMIDT, SUE SOCKNESS, PAULA JOHNSON
LYNN VERDON, CARYN STANEK, AND KELLE MORAN
ANNA FLOSI
BRENT WEBER