Advertisement

Nearly 30 in Wisconsin referred for voter fraud in presidential election

Nearly 30 ballots out of more than 3.3 million votes cast in Wisconsin for the 2020...
Nearly 30 ballots out of more than 3.3 million votes cast in Wisconsin for the 2020 presidential election were referred for illegal voting.(Liam Collins)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Data from Wisconsin Election Commission shows municipal clerks have referred nearly 30 people to prosecutors for voting illegally in the November presidential election out of 3.3 million votes cast.

The commission released a report Monday that found clerks referred 11 people to prosecutors for voting twice, either by voting in two different cities or voting both in-person and by absentee ballot, or for voting illegally as a felon.

The Associated Press obtained documents from the commission last week that showed 16 people in La Crosse County were referred to prosecutors for registering a UPS store as their address.

The numbers undermine former President Donald Trump’s claims that fraud was rampant during the election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona.
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona
A multi-vehicle crash, including a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle, closed part of Interstate 94...
Crash on I-94 injures 3, including State Patrol trooper, near Eau Claire Monday
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Crash
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Croix Co. rollover
Aiden Leos, 6, was riding in the backseat of his mother's car when a road rage suspect fired a...
Boy, 6, killed in road rage shooting on way to kindergarten

Latest News

Emergency crews in Eau Claire have responded to a structure fire late Monday night.
Crews respond to late-night structure fire
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball against the Miami Heat during...
Bucks capitalize on hot start to roll past Heat 132-98
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 for Monday, May 24th
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN