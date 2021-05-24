Advertisement

Newly opened center for people with Down syndrome vandalized

By KCRA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KCRA) – Police are trying to track down whoever vandalized a newly opened center for people with Down syndrome.

GiGi’s Playhouse Sacramento opened its doors about a week ago after three years of fundraising and construction.

Funded by donations and run by volunteers, the organization’s mission is to change the way the world sees Down syndrome.

The organization said they do that by providing free, purposeful programming that’s educational, therapeutic and supportive of people of all ages with Down syndrome and their families.

That’s why the group is so disturbed and disheartened that someone would scrawl hateful messages on the center’s windows.

“To have it open for not even a full week and then find this awful hate speech written on one of our welcome windows was just an absolute gut punch,” said Nicole Harrigan, the board president of GiGi’s Playhouse. “It also underscores the absolute need for us to be here.”

The group thinks the vandalism happened sometime overnight Friday into Saturday.

They don’t have security cameras installed yet because the facility is so new.

Copyright 2021 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona.
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona
A multi-vehicle crash, including a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle, closed part of Interstate 94...
Crash on I-94 injures 3, including State Patrol trooper, near Eau Claire Monday
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Crash
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Croix Co. rollover
Aiden Leos, 6, was riding in the backseat of his mother's car when a road rage suspect fired a...
Boy, 6, killed in road rage shooting on way to kindergarten

Latest News

The 71-year-old victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, says he’s terrified after he was...
Elderly man bitten, dragged by car in attempted robbery
After an unsuccessful robbery attempt, the female suspect allegedly bit the victim then dragged...
Man, 71, loses seven teeth in attack following attempted robbery
Emergency crews in Eau Claire have responded to a structure fire late Monday night.
Crews respond to late-night structure fire
In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news...
Justice Dept. appeals judge’s order on Russia probe memo
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball against the Miami Heat during...
Bucks capitalize on hot start to roll past Heat 132-98