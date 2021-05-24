Advertisement

Over half of Wisconsin’s women have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

50.1% of women in the state have received their first dose, while 44.2% have completed their vaccine series.(WEAU)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Health officials report Monday that half of the women in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Around 50.1% of women in the state have received their first dose, while 44.2% have completed their vaccine series. Comparatively, the Department of Health Services reports 43% of men have received at least one dose and 37.1% have completed their COVID-19 series.

Overall in the state, health officials recorded 40.9% of people have completed their vaccine series and 46.8% have received at least their first dose.

COVID-19 VACCINES

According to the DHS, a total of 5,052,793 “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since December 13. Wisconsin officially crossed the 5 million threshold on Saturday. The state says 40.9% of all Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, out of 46.8% of Wisconsin residents who received at least one dose, the same percentages as Sunday.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen over half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Wisconsin DHS confirmed 151 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total ever reported in the Badger State up to 608,583.

The seven-day rolling average went up slightly on Monday, now reaching 329 cases.

The state also reports just one COVID-19 death, which was in Adams County.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state reported 24 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals between Sunday and Monday mornings. The 7-day average is 60 hospitalizations per day. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Sunday there are 242 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals, with 79 of them in intensive care. While the DHS reports new admissions each day, the WHA’s numbers take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

