Saint Olaf’s Men’s Club hosts chicken dinner Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local church group served up chicken dinner Sunday afternoon, finding a way to keep its fundraising tradition alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Olaf’s Men’s Club hosted a drive-thru chicken dinner event between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the church’s parking lot.

For $10, people could get a chicken dinner with a potato, dessert and more.

All proceeds support the club’s work.

The chicken dinner comes after a season of drive-thru fish fry events.

“What a relief to be able to have some degree of normalcy. That’s kind of what we did when we made sure that we kept the fish frys working through the past season from November onward. That everybody loves fish in Wisconsin and on Friday’s, so we wanted to keep that going. The abnormal part was not being able to sit down at a table with your neighbor,” said Jay Bouley of the St. Olaf’s Men’s Club.

The club said it had the capacity to serve about 500 meals Sunday.

Bouley said the club served more than 5,300 meals through 10 fish fry events this past season.

