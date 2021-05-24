Advertisement

Yelich homers as Brewers beat Reds 9-4

Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball...
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT
CINCINNATI (AP) - Christian Yelich hit his first homer of the season and Kolten Wong had three hits, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-4.

Yelich, who has been hampered by back trouble for much of the season, hit a solo drive in the ninth against Brad Brach. The 2018 NL MVP finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Jesse Winker hit a solo homer in the third for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos connected for a two-run shot in the ninth.

