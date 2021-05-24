Yelich homers as Brewers beat Reds 9-4

CINCINNATI (AP) - Christian Yelich hit his first homer of the season and Kolten Wong had three hits, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-4.

Yelich, who has been hampered by back trouble for much of the season, hit a solo drive in the ninth against Brad Brach. The 2018 NL MVP finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Jesse Winker hit a solo homer in the third for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos connected for a two-run shot in the ninth.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.