11 people charged in Rusk County meth case

(Source: WAFB)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - 11 people, from both Wisconsin and Minnesota, have been charged in a meth case in Rusk County.

Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace and Attorney General Josh Kaul said law enforcement seized 18 firearms, more than $17,000 cash, three pounds of meth and two pounds of THC.

Those charged include:

  1. Steven A. Betro, age 61 of Rosholt, Wis.- signed a $10,000 cash bond
  2. Jacob C. Channell, age 37 of Ladysmith, Wis.- cash bond set at $2,500
  3. Barrington M. Daniel, age 53 of Red Wing, Minn.- cash bond set at $10,000
  4. Cody D. Dewitt, age 30 of Ladysmith, Wis.- is scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearing on June 1.
  5. Rita D. Hryniewiecki, age 44, of Ladysmith, Wis.- set to appear in court on June 29.
  6. Casey J. Kieleszewski, age 35 of Plover, Wis.- set to appear in court again on June 29.
  7. Jeffrey H. Murphy, age 57, of Ladysmith, Wis.- signed a $2,500 cash bond
  8. Brittany N. Prestwood, age 31 of Ladysmith, Wis.- set to appear in court again on June 29.
  9. Maliki R. Sandley-Wangner, age 27 of Ladysmith, Wis.- appeared in court on Tuesday.
  10. Nicholas G. Witt, age 27 of Ladysmith, Wis.- appeared n court Tuesday.
  11. Tyler J. Zimmerman, age 30 of Rudolph, Wis.- appeared in court Tuesday.

Multiple agencies were involved in the case.

