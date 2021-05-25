11 people charged in Rusk County meth case

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - 11 people, from both Wisconsin and Minnesota, have been charged in a meth case in Rusk County.

Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace and Attorney General Josh Kaul said law enforcement seized 18 firearms, more than $17,000 cash, three pounds of meth and two pounds of THC.

Those charged include:

Steven A. Betro , age 61 of Rosholt, Wis.- signed a $10,000 cash bond Jacob C. Channell , age 37 of Ladysmith, Wis.- cash bond set at $2,500 Barrington M. Daniel , age 53 of Red Wing, Minn.- cash bond set at $10,000 Cody D. Dewitt , age 30 of Ladysmith, Wis.- is scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearing on June 1. Rita D. Hryniewiecki , age 44, of Ladysmith, Wis.- set to appear in court on June 29. Casey J. Kieleszewski , age 35 of Plover, Wis.- set to appear in court again on June 29. Jeffrey H. Murphy , age 57, of Ladysmith, Wis.- signed a $2,500 cash bond Brittany N. Prestwood , age 31 of Ladysmith, Wis.- set to appear in court again on June 29. Maliki R. Sandley- Wangner , age 27 of Ladysmith, Wis.- appeared in court on Tuesday. Nicholas G. Witt , age 27 of Ladysmith, Wis.- appeared n court Tuesday. Tyler J. Zimmerman , age 30 of Rudolph, Wis.- appeared in court Tuesday.

Multiple agencies were involved in the case.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.