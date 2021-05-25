11 people charged in Rusk County meth case
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - 11 people, from both Wisconsin and Minnesota, have been charged in a meth case in Rusk County.
Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace and Attorney General Josh Kaul said law enforcement seized 18 firearms, more than $17,000 cash, three pounds of meth and two pounds of THC.
Those charged include:
- Steven A. Betro, age 61 of Rosholt, Wis.- signed a $10,000 cash bond
- Jacob C. Channell, age 37 of Ladysmith, Wis.- cash bond set at $2,500
- Barrington M. Daniel, age 53 of Red Wing, Minn.- cash bond set at $10,000
- Cody D. Dewitt, age 30 of Ladysmith, Wis.- is scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearing on June 1.
- Rita D. Hryniewiecki, age 44, of Ladysmith, Wis.- set to appear in court on June 29.
- Casey J. Kieleszewski, age 35 of Plover, Wis.- set to appear in court again on June 29.
- Jeffrey H. Murphy, age 57, of Ladysmith, Wis.- signed a $2,500 cash bond
- Brittany N. Prestwood, age 31 of Ladysmith, Wis.- set to appear in court again on June 29.
- Maliki R. Sandley-Wangner, age 27 of Ladysmith, Wis.- appeared in court on Tuesday.
- Nicholas G. Witt, age 27 of Ladysmith, Wis.- appeared n court Tuesday.
- Tyler J. Zimmerman, age 30 of Rudolph, Wis.- appeared in court Tuesday.
Multiple agencies were involved in the case.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.