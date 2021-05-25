Advertisement

2 dead after semi crash in Monroe County

By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people died after a semi crash early Tuesday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a semi crashed into another semi, causing one to roll over. The driver of one semi was deceased and the other drive was trapped with life-threatening injuries. The second driver was taken to a La Crosse hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The incident happened at 3:18 a.m. on Tuesday on I-90 eastbound in Monroe County near Oakdale.

I-90/94 eastbound lanes were closed for several hours due to the crash. All lanes were reopened and the crash is still under investigation.

