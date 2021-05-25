Advertisement

2 people suffer undetermined injuries after separate Pierce Co. motorcycle crashes

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 36-year-old Ellsworth man suffered undetermined injuries after loosing control of the motorcycle he was driving.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Tousignant was south on County Road O when he lost control on a curve and overturned.

He was taken to a St. Paul hospital with undetermined injuries.

The crash happened Saturday around 8:45 p.m. on County Road O near 430th Avenue.

A second crash took place on Tuesday on County Road F near 770th Avenue in River Falls.

Officials say Erik Gladden, 50 from Minneapolis, was southbound on County Road F when a deer ran into the road, hitting the motorcycle.

The motorcycle overturned and he was ejected. He was taken to a Minnesota hospital with undetermined injuries.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash, including a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle, closed part of Interstate 94...
Crash on I-94 injures 3, including State Patrol trooper, near Eau Claire Monday
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona.
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona
66-year-old pronounced dead after lawn mower accident
38-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene after drowning
Gov. Evers announces application dates for new small business recovery grants

Latest News

The measures face almost certain vetoes by Gov. Tony Evers.
Wisconsin bills banning transgender athletes get hearings
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Lego Masters
Holmen Brothers Appearing on Lego Masters
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, steals second base past the tag of Milwaukee...
Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers