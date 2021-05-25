2 people suffer undetermined injuries after separate Pierce Co. motorcycle crashes

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 36-year-old Ellsworth man suffered undetermined injuries after loosing control of the motorcycle he was driving.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Tousignant was south on County Road O when he lost control on a curve and overturned.

He was taken to a St. Paul hospital with undetermined injuries.

The crash happened Saturday around 8:45 p.m. on County Road O near 430th Avenue.

A second crash took place on Tuesday on County Road F near 770th Avenue in River Falls.

Officials say Erik Gladden, 50 from Minneapolis, was southbound on County Road F when a deer ran into the road, hitting the motorcycle.

The motorcycle overturned and he was ejected. He was taken to a Minnesota hospital with undetermined injuries.

