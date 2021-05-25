Advertisement

66-year-old pronounced dead after lawn mower accident

(WAVE 3 News)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead late Monday night after a lawn mower accident.

Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to North 67th Avenue at 11:15. A 66-year-old man had been cutting his grass when the riding mower tipped and pinned him underneath. He was unable to free himself and was pronounced dead at the scene.

***MEDIA RELEASE*** On May 24th at approximately 11:15pm Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputies, Township Fire, and Eau...

Posted by Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

