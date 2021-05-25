66-year-old pronounced dead after lawn mower accident
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead late Monday night after a lawn mower accident.
Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to North 67th Avenue at 11:15. A 66-year-old man had been cutting his grass when the riding mower tipped and pinned him underneath. He was unable to free himself and was pronounced dead at the scene.
