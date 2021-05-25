90% of Wisconsin corn now planted so far

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Farmers across the country are about done with planting. This week’s crop progress Report shows 90% of the corn is now in—10% ahead of the 5 year average and 3% ahead of last year. Leading the way are Minnesota farmers with 98% of their corn planted, followed by Iowa at 97% and Illinois at 90%. Soybean plantings are now 75% in—the fastest planting pace in the past dozen years. Again it’s Minnesota planting beans the fastest with 97% of their beans in, followed by Iowa at 89% and Illinois at 80% planted. Farmers across the country have also planted 94% of their spring wheat, 96% of their oats and 91% of their barley—all ahead of last year and the 5 year average.

In Wisconsin, 90% of the corn is now in—just slightly ahead of last year but 19% ahead of our 5 year average. 58% of the corn has emerged—well ahead of both last year and our 5 year average. State farmers have also planted 83% of their soybeans—7% ahead of last year and 35% ahead of the 5 year average. This week’s report also shows 9^5 of the oats and 97% of the fall potatoes have been planted across the state with those early plantings reported to be in excellent condition. And with the recent rain, the condition of the hay crop increased this week to 66% good to excellent with 10% of the first crop already cut. Topsoil moisture has also improved with the rains as it’s now rated 76% adequate to surplus, 18% short and 6% very short.

Milk continues to flow across the state and the nation. New USDA figures show national output in April was 18.4 billion pounds in the top 24 milk producing states—up 3 and a half percent from a year ago but a little less than in March. 16 of those top producing states produced more milk in April than they did a year ago. Part of the increase in production is because there were over 120 thousand more cows milking in April than there were a year ago. California continues to lead the nation in Milk production with over 3.6 billion pounds in April.

In Wisconsin, April milk production reached 2.64 billion pounds—up 5% from last April as our herd was up 14 thousand cows from a year ago. Our production per cow was also up by 70 pounds from a year ago to 2,070 pounds. Idaho now ranks third in milk production, followed by Texas and New York. Six states are now producing over 1 billion pounds of milk a month.

