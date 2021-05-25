Advertisement

Bucks capitalize on hot start to roll past Heat 132-98

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball against the Miami Heat during...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball against the Miami Heat during the second half of Game 2 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, May 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Bryn Forbes led Milwaukee’s scorching start from 3-point range as the Bucks trounced the Miami Heat 132-98 to extend their lead in this first-round playoff series.

Milwaukee shot 22 of 53 from 3-point range – including 15 of 29 in the first half – and never trailed while leading by as many as 36 points.

The Bucks’ 22 3-pointers were their highest total ever in a playoff game. The Bucks own a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series as they attempt to oust the team that beat them 4-1 in the second round last year. Game 3 takes place Thursday in Miami.

