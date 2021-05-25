Advertisement

Crews respond to late-night structure fire

Emergency crews in Eau Claire have responded to a structure fire late Monday night.
Emergency crews in Eau Claire have responded to a structure fire late Monday night.(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Emergency crews in Eau Claire have responded to a structure fire late Monday night.

The call was made just after 10:30 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Chauncey St., just east of Boyd Park, near downtown Eau Claire.

Smoke and flames were visible when our crew arrived at the scene. The building was a two-story structure near the intersection with Woodland Ave.

** This is a developing story. Stay with WEAU for the latest information. **

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona.
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona
A multi-vehicle crash, including a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle, closed part of Interstate 94...
Crash on I-94 injures 3, including State Patrol trooper, near Eau Claire Monday
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Crash
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Croix Co. rollover
Aiden Leos, 6, was riding in the backseat of his mother's car when a road rage suspect fired a...
Boy, 6, killed in road rage shooting on way to kindergarten

Latest News

Military honors performed for Buzz.
Navy Veteran remembered and honored in Shawtown
3D Printer
Elk Mound High School’s incoming ‘fab lab’ aims to impact the surrounding communities
The plan for 'the dome'
‘Safe room’ planned for Owen will be space for protection and school updates
Mental health recipe cards
UW-Eau Claire nursing project educates the community on mental health and youth