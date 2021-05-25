Crews respond to late-night structure fire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Emergency crews in Eau Claire have responded to a structure fire late Monday night.

The call was made just after 10:30 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Chauncey St., just east of Boyd Park, near downtown Eau Claire.

Smoke and flames were visible when our crew arrived at the scene. The building was a two-story structure near the intersection with Woodland Ave.

** This is a developing story. Stay with WEAU for the latest information. **

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.