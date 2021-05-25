Advertisement

Eau Claire man pleads guilty to amended charge of delivery of heroin

TRAVIS J. CORRIGAN
TRAVIS J. CORRIGAN(Eau Claire County)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man that was charged with first degree reckless homicide pleaded guilty to an amended charged of delivery of heroin.

Court records show Travis Corrigan appeared in court Tuesday.

The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled the sentencing hearing for Sept. 27.

The criminal complaint says police responded to the possible overdose of a woman on Dec, 3, 2018. She was later pronounced dead.

A person known to the victim told investigators that she usually purchased heroin from Corrigan. The unnamed person didn’t believe the victim would have intentionally overdosed and that it was likely due to a “bad batch”.

