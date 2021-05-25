Flags fly at half-staff Tuesday in Wisconsin to honor Korean War veteran

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Flags are flying at half-staff on Tuesday in memory of a Wisconsin military veteran who perished in the Korean War.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made Executive Order #117 Tuesday to fly the United States and state of Wisconsin flags at half-staff to honor Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. Valentine of the United States Army, who was presumed dead in 1954. Sgt. Valentine was reported missing in action on December 6, 1950 in North Korea.

Sgt. Valentine’s remains were discovered in 2018 and identified this past March.

Gov. Evers said that the state of Wisconsin is remembering Valentine for giving the ultimate sacrifice serving the United States in the Korean War.

“Now, with some semblance of closure, he will be remembered by his family and loved ones for his dedication and selflessness, and as a true hero who exemplifies the best of Wisconsin,” Evers said.

Sgt. Valentine will be buried Tuesday with full military honors at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Cassville, located in the far southwestern part of Wisconsin.

