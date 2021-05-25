Holmen brothers competing on new season on LEGO Masters

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of brothers in the Coulee Region are taking their love of LEGO to a national stage.

Twin brothers Jacob and Caleb Schilling of Holmen are one of 12 pairs competing in the upcoming season of LEGO Masters on FOX.

“I don’t think I ever considered it an opportunity for us,” Caleb said. “I think it was something that we’d watch, maybe there’d be someone we recognize and can cheer on, but we never pictured ourselves being on the show.”

The two have been building LEGO since they were kids, with Caleb saying the community around LEGO led him to become a lifelong fan.

“I think I knew LEGO was here to stay for me when I started going to some of the fan conventions and I realized that there’s this massive community and following behind LEGO that carries well into the adult years for many people,” Caleb detailed.

Jacob fell out of building LEGO as he grew up, but spending time with Caleb during the pandemic helped reignite his passion.

“I would occasionally come down here [the basement], especially at the start of the pandemic, and bother him while he was building,” Jacob added. “So I kind of slowly worked my way back into it, and then obviously the show was starting up and we gave it our shot.”

The brothers actually received a call to appear on season one of LEGO Masters, but were unable to fit filming around their college schedules.

Once the opportunity came around a second time however, the Schillings were willing to do whatever it took to get selected.

“A lot of interviews...showing off our builds, our talents, maybe even our camera readiness,” Jacob listed. “Eventually, we got the call that we were on, and then it was going down to Georgia to film.”

Caleb says being part of the show was quite the humbling experience.

“On-set, I caught myself and said take in this moment, when are you going to get anything like this again, this is once in a lifetime and to share that with my twin brother is pretty cool,” Caleb said.

Season two of LEGO Masters is set to premier on June 1st at 7 PM CT, with Caleb and Jacob being among the contestants competing for a $100,000 cash prize and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

