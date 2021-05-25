Advertisement

La Crosse County continuing Police Oversight Board discussions

By Alex Loroff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse County is exploring the possible creation of a Police Oversight Board.

A subcommittee of the Criminal Justice Management Council (CJMC) recommended its creation during a meeting last week.

Discussions are still in the early phases, but the subcommittee believed that the civilian-lead board should have subpoena or possible disciplinary power as opposed to just being an advisory committee.

County Board Chair Monica Kruse believes an effective way to ensure misconduct isn’t taking place is to take a hard look at police practices.

“How can you cay these things aren’t happening here if we don’t have any way of measuring if they’re happening here or not,” Kruse expressed. “If we have some good empirical evidence that tells us our police department doesn’t have those problems, they’re ethical, they’re professional, then I think that would be a gift to the police.”

Kruse says the feedback from the CJMC meeting was polarizing after the subcommittee reported its findings.

“Police is very defensive, doesn’t want to hear about it, doesn’t think we need it, and other people are thinking this maybe isn’t going far enough,” Kruse detailed.

A new subcommittee will now develop the finer details of the board, which can’t be created without final approval by the La Crosse County Board.

