L.E. Phillips Memorial Library holding “Advancing Racial Equality” workshop
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Library is holding a three-part online workshop that will be focusing on advancing racial equality.
The first workshop is Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The other two are scheduled for July 13 and Sept. 14.
The library says the series is open to all community members and will allow people to learn how systemic racism functions through laws and policies.
The workshop will be presented by Ozy Aloziem, MSW, who is the Denver Public Library’s first equality, diversity and inclusion manager.
Registration for the events are required. You are not required to attend prior workshops.
