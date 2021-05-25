L.E. Phillips Memorial Library holding “Advancing Racial Equality” workshop

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Library is holding a three-part online workshop that will be focusing on advancing racial equality.

The first workshop is Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The other two are scheduled for July 13 and Sept. 14.

The library says the series is open to all community members and will allow people to learn how systemic racism functions through laws and policies.

The workshop will be presented by Ozy Aloziem, MSW, who is the Denver Public Library’s first equality, diversity and inclusion manager.

Registration for the events are required. You are not required to attend prior workshops.

Today, as we remember the death of George Floyd and reflect upon the many events, conversations, and movements sparked... Posted by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

