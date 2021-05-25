Advertisement

L.E. Phillips Memorial Library holding “Advancing Racial Equality” workshop

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Library is holding a three-part online workshop that will be focusing on advancing racial equality.

The first workshop is Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The other two are scheduled for July 13 and Sept. 14.

The library says the series is open to all community members and will allow people to learn how systemic racism functions through laws and policies.

The workshop will be presented by Ozy Aloziem, MSW, who is the Denver Public Library’s first equality, diversity and inclusion manager.

Registration for the events are required. You are not required to attend prior workshops.

Today, as we remember the death of George Floyd and reflect upon the many events, conversations, and movements sparked...

Posted by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash, including a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle, closed part of Interstate 94...
Crash on I-94 injures 3, including State Patrol trooper, near Eau Claire Monday
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona.
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona
66-year-old pronounced dead after lawn mower accident
38-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene after drowning
Gov. Evers announces application dates for new small business recovery grants

Latest News

The measures face almost certain vetoes by Gov. Tony Evers.
Wisconsin bills banning transgender athletes get hearings
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Lego Masters
Holmen Brothers Appearing on Lego Masters
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, steals second base past the tag of Milwaukee...
Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers