Mayo Clinic Health System announces closure of Elmwood clinic in 2022

ELMWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System announced they will close its clinic in Elmwood on Jan. 1, 2022, due to low patient volume.

The clinic closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic and is currently only open one day per week.

Staff will be redistributed to nearby Mayo locations. Patients can continue to see their car provider at a nearby clinic.

“We remain committed to each patient who has entrusted us with their care,” says Jason Craig, regional chair of administration, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. “We look forward to working together with our community partners to build a sustainable model of rural health care that leverages the talent of our staff along with technology advances to meet patient expectations for convenient, accessible care ― all while maintaining the human touch that is so very important to all of us.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.