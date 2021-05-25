Advertisement

Miss Wisconsin, Miss Teen Wisconsin crowned over the weekend

Samantha Catherine Keaton of Milwaukee was selected as MISS WISCONSIN USA 2021, and Shreya...
Samantha Catherine Keaton of Milwaukee was selected as MISS WISCONSIN USA 2021, and Shreya Gundelly of Mequon, was chosen as MISS WISCONSIN TEEN USA 2021.(MISS USA & MISS TEEN USA State Pageants)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The new Miss Wisconsin USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen USA were crowned over the weekend, meaning they will represent the Badger State next year to compete for the title of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.

A panel of judges selected Samantha Catherine Keaton of Milwaukee as the next Miss Wisconsin USA 2021 and Shreya Gundelly from Mequon as Miss Wisconsin Teen USA 2021. The pageants both took place at Chula Vista Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.

Both women will compete in the national pageants next year, along with receiving thousands of dollars in prizes and awards. The person who wins Miss USA will also go on to represent the United States in the Miss Universe Pageant, which is broadcast to more than 130 countries.

The organization explained the Miss Wisconsin USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen USA pageants consist of three portions, evening gown, swimwear/activewear and an interview. Each woman must also be between the ages of 14-27 and be unmarried Wisconsin residents to be eligible to compete.

Winners of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants are also given a platform to work with charities, sponsors and brands around to world to promote humanitarian efforts.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash, including a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle, closed part of Interstate 94...
Crash on I-94 injures 3, including State Patrol trooper, near Eau Claire Monday
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona.
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona
66-year-old pronounced dead after lawn mower accident
38-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene after drowning
Gov. Evers announces application dates for new small business recovery grants

Latest News

The measures face almost certain vetoes by Gov. Tony Evers.
Wisconsin bills banning transgender athletes get hearings
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Lego Masters
Holmen Brothers Appearing on Lego Masters
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, steals second base past the tag of Milwaukee...
Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers