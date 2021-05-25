Advertisement

Mobile 3D mammography unit to visit 13 counties, providing access to breast health screenings

By Molly Gardner
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new traveling health unit will be making stops around the Chippewa Valley.

Prevea and HSHS Hospitals have launched a mobile 3D mammography unit which will provide residents in rural areas greater access to breast health screenings.

Starting June 9, the mobile mammography unit will travel on a regular basis to 13 counties within the Chippewa Valley.

Chief Medical Officer for Prevea, Ken Johnson says this is a great opportunity for women who live in rural areas to get screened for breast cancer.

“We know that women, if they have to drive more than 20 minutes, are unlikely to schedule their mammogram. So by bringing this state of the art technology out to the people in the rural areas instead of asking them to drive into the cities, we will screen a lot more people and find more cancers.”

For more information on the mobile 3D bus, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash, including a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle, closed part of Interstate 94...
Crash on I-94 injures 3, including State Patrol trooper, near Eau Claire Monday
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona.
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona
66-year-old pronounced dead after lawn mower accident
38-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene after drowning
Gov. Evers announces application dates for new small business recovery grants

Latest News

The measures face almost certain vetoes by Gov. Tony Evers.
Wisconsin bills banning transgender athletes get hearings
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Lego Masters
Holmen Brothers Appearing on Lego Masters
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, steals second base past the tag of Milwaukee...
Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers