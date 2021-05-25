Mobile 3D mammography unit to visit 13 counties, providing access to breast health screenings

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new traveling health unit will be making stops around the Chippewa Valley.

Prevea and HSHS Hospitals have launched a mobile 3D mammography unit which will provide residents in rural areas greater access to breast health screenings.

Starting June 9, the mobile mammography unit will travel on a regular basis to 13 counties within the Chippewa Valley.

Chief Medical Officer for Prevea, Ken Johnson says this is a great opportunity for women who live in rural areas to get screened for breast cancer.

“We know that women, if they have to drive more than 20 minutes, are unlikely to schedule their mammogram. So by bringing this state of the art technology out to the people in the rural areas instead of asking them to drive into the cities, we will screen a lot more people and find more cancers.”

For more information on the mobile 3D bus, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.