Noah’s Ark won’t miss its Memorial Day weekend opening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Noah’s Ark won’t miss its traditional Memorial Day weekend opening this year. The popular waterpark announced Monday that despite the ongoing pandemic, it remains on track to welcome back guests on Saturday, May 29.

To help entice, Wisconsin residents to come and come often, Noah’s Ark is offering people who live in the Badger State season tickets for the walkup single day price of $39.99. The waterpark will not require those who are vaccinated to wear a mask or socially distance; however, those who have not been will still need to do both.

“All signs point to a great, bounce-back summer for Noah’s Ark, and we’re so excited to welcome guests back,” says new General Manager Roland Reyes. “America’s Largest Waterpark will be the place to be for good, clean, safe fun!”

While the park will open on the traditional date, it will not be all systems go right off the bat. Through June, they will add weekday operations as they try to extend their schedule back to where it was prior to the pandemic which ended last season early and meant rides like Tadpole Bay and Toucan Twisters never opened in 2020. Both of those rides will be back this year, the park noted.

Noah’s Ark is also planning on bringing back its special events, including the Father’s Day Flop and Fourth of July BBQ, as well as Kids Week, Educators Week, EMS Week, and Military Week.

