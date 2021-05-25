Advertisement

Padres rally in 9th vs Brews stalls, 9-game win streak ends

Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball...
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Brewers closer Josh Hader stopped San Diego’s rally in the ninth inning and the Padres’ nine-game winning streak ended with a 5-3 loss to Milwaukee.

Fresh off sweeping a nine-game homestand, the Padres trailed 5-0 going into the ninth. Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer off Angel Perdomo in the ninth.

Hader relieved with a runner on first and no outs, and gave up Eric Hosmer’s RBI double with one out and then a walk. Hader settled down to retire Austin Nola on a popup and Ha-Seong Kim on a lineout for his 11th save of the season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/24/2021 10:21:01 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona.
Semi truck driver leads police on chase from Dunn County to Altoona
A multi-vehicle crash, including a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle, closed part of Interstate 94...
Crash on I-94 injures 3, including State Patrol trooper, near Eau Claire Monday
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Crash
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Croix Co. rollover
Aiden Leos, 6, was riding in the backseat of his mother's car when a road rage suspect fired a...
Boy, 6, killed in road rage shooting on way to kindergarten

Latest News

File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers speaks publicly for first time since reports surfaced of ‘unhappiness’ in Green Bay
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball against the Miami Heat during...
Bucks capitalize on hot start to roll past Heat 132-98
SportScene 13 for Monday, May 24th
SportScene 13 for Sunday, May 23rd