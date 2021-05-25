Rodgers speaks publicly for first time since reports surfaced of ‘unhappiness’ in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on ESPN late Monday night, making it the first time he spoke publicly after reports surfaced during the offseason that he was disgruntled with the team, and wanted out of Green Bay. Another report surfaced afterwards saying Rodgers wanted Brian Gutekunst out as the team’s General Manager.

Rodgers said he was only there because it was host Kenny Mayne’s final show.

The appearance on the show comes on the same day Rodgers did not appear for the team’s voluntary organized team activities (OTA’s), which started Monday. He typically is among the players attending the activities.

"This is not what they want."- Kenny Mayne https://t.co/bHWIP9DpIV — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) May 25, 2021

During the interview, Rodgers congratulated Mayne on his career. Before that, however, he expressed praise for his teammates and the coaches.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: "It's about a philosophy...it's about character. It's about culture." pic.twitter.com/5YexjOzP3Q — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) May 25, 2021

Rodgers praised pretty much everyone but the front office. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 25, 2021

Rodgers also did not participate in Phase One or Phase Two. As ESPN’s and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky has previously noted, Rodgers has a $500,000 workout bonus in his contract, but his absence on Monday suggests he’s okay gambling that in favor of his future in Green Bay.

Sunday night an Instagram video posted by musician Akoni showed Rodgers and his fiancé Shailene Woodley in Hawaii. Packers OTAs are open to the media on Tuesday.

The next big milestone in the Rodgers’ situation is Mandatory Minicamp which is June 8-10.

