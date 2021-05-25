Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Monday, May 24th

By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A fun day for the Altoona Rails! The baseball team hosts conference rival McDonell and picks up a 10-3 victory, the softball team hosts Eau Claire Memorial on senior night and goes home with a 8-0 win and the tennis team dominates Ashland as well.

In more baseball, Elk Mound downs Mondovi 2-0 in a conference showdown, while in softball, Neillsville takes down Marathon 10-8.

It was a busy day for UW-Eau Claire as well! Lexie Meade, an Eau Claire Memorial alum, takes home the WIAC player of the year award in golf and Sadie Erickson is a first team All-American in softball.

